Football > Transfers

Football video – Real Madrid drop Christian Eriksen and go for Paul Pogba transfer

Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'
5,871 views | 01:19
Euro Papers

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Real Madrid have dropped their interest in Tottenham's Christian Eriksen for a bizarre reason, opting for £150m Paul Pogba of Manchester United.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos