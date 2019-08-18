Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers

VIDEO - Alexis Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter Milan move - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers2,000 views • Just now
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers5,713 views • 22 hours ago
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers5,498 views • 16/08/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: 'Super club' approach for Sancho confirmed by Dortmund5,759 views • 15/08/2019 at 12:39
Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out11,005 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:36
Barcelona unleash special agents to sign Neymar - Euro Papers6,176 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:39
Euro Papers - Why Icardi's image rights and wife hold key to transfer frenzy6,214 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal7,004 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Euro Papers: Perisic 'very close' to leaving Inter in big Euro switch4,545 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers
Lewandowski: Coutinho a 'great player' who can make the difference
Djokovic takes his hat off to Medvedev
'It's a great feeling!' - Medvedev reacts after beating Djokovic
'A great race and a great fight' - Team GB proud of silver medal