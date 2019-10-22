Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target Dayot Upamecano - Euro Papers

Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers
Euro Papers

27 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Arsenal desperately need to spend big to land a new defender, and they've reportedly found their man in Dayot Upamecano - they just need to beat AC Milan to the signing.
Euro Papers


