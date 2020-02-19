Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers

Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
2 views | 00:57
Euro Papers

Just now

Arsenal have a Germany international at the top of their shopping list. And according to a report in Germany, he’s available – and affordable – this summer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos