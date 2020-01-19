VIDEO - Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers566 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?2,616 views • 20 hours ago
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes 'goes on strike to force United move' - but will it work?5,812 views • 17/01/2020 at 15:13
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers9,326 views • 16/01/2020 at 13:35
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers6,384 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:33
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers4,259 views • 14/01/2020 at 14:57
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers9,992 views • 13/01/2020 at 12:49
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,663 views • 12/01/2020 at 13:22
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,783 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
More videos
Watch Federer surprise his team with amusing game of hide and seek
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?
Johaug takes pursuit
AO Stories: McEnroe fury leads to disqualification
Highlights - Rublev takes Adelaide crown with convincing victory over Harris