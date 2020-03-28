VIDEO - Barca keen to offload Braithwaite after three games with PL clubs prowling – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
14 hours ago
Euro Papers
Barca keen to offload Braithwaite after three games with PL clubs prowling – Euro Papers3,283 views • 14 hours ago
United stun Real with 'important offer' for Van de Beek - Euro Papers5,039 views • 27/03/2020 at 13:29
It's now or never for Paul Pogba and Real Madrid - Euro Papers2,814 views • 26/03/2020 at 12:30
Barca 'to cull EIGHT players' in epic transfer dumpster fire - Euro Papers4,300 views • 25/03/2020 at 14:58
United and Arsenal 'battle for £46m Barcelona star' - Euro Papers3,882 views • 24/03/2020 at 13:52
Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers1,802 views • 23/03/2020 at 12:56
Barca look to Premier League star to shore up defence - Euro Papers4,281 views • 22/03/2020 at 12:56
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers4,958 views • 21/03/2020 at 21:12
'United to gazump Liverpool and sign Coutinho' - Euro Papers6,410 views • 23/03/2020 at 15:35
More videos
Djokovic explains 1m euro coronavirus donation
United stun Real with 'important offer' for Van de Beek - Euro Papers
Tennis Legends: ‘You changed the game, man!’ – McEnroe heaps praise on Lendl
My Olympic Journey, Nathalie Moellhausen: ‘I get goosebumps’
'Superhuman' Jessica Ennis secures Olympic gold
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor makes plea to Ireland