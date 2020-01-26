VIDEO - Barca make audacious €80m bid for French forward - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
29 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Barca make audacious €80m bid for French forward - Euro Papers3,602 views • 22 minutes ago
Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers3,198 views • 24 hours ago
Man Utd try to bring Tevez back to solve striker shortage - Euro Papers4,938 views • 24/01/2020 at 17:01
Werner snubs Spanish giants for Premier League move - Euro Papers5,531 views • 23/01/2020 at 14:58
Real Madrid consider low Spurs offer for Gareth Bale – Euro Papers5,672 views • 22/01/2020 at 12:10
Barcelona closing in on Arsenal star – Euro Papers4,925 views • 21/01/2020 at 14:29
Liverpool make £60m Werner bid to kill Chelsea interest – Euro Papers4,622 views • 20/01/2020 at 13:06
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers3,443 views • 19/01/2020 at 12:31
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?2,771 views • 18/01/2020 at 15:29
More videos
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'
'Fantastic movement, fantastic skill!' - Tremendous flicked winner from Federer
'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot
WATCH - Shiffrin's storming Super-G run
Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments
'I don't think I've ever seen this before!' - Djokovic spins back to fire unusual winner