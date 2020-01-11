Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers

Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
2,496 views | 01:40
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers is it Xavi time at Barcelona?
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos