Barcelona join Manchester Utd in race for striking sensation Erling Haaland - Euro Papers

Barca join Man Utd in race for striking sensation Haaland - Euro Papers
26 minutes agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg this week and one Spanish newspaper revealed today that Barcelona are one of a whole host of clubs watching his progress - but that they have been tracking him for some time.
