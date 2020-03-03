Barcelona plot five major signings to help 'alone' Messi - Euro Papers

VIDEO - Barcelona plot five major signings to help 'alone' Lionel Messi - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
21 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Barcelona plot five major signings to help 'alone' Messi - Euro Papers303 views • 21 minutes ago
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers4,493 views • 24 hours ago
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?3,956 views • 01/03/2020 at 23:49
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers3,057 views • 29/02/2020 at 11:43
Arsenal after Atleti star... but are they being played? - Euro Papers2,861 views • 28/02/2020 at 14:21
Real serious about Barca summer target... and they have a plan! - Euro Papers3,568 views • 27/02/2020 at 13:31
'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers4,852 views • 26/02/2020 at 13:19
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers4,000 views • 25/02/2020 at 13:48
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,723 views • 24/02/2020 at 14:08
More videos
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers
'Liverpool fans aren't silly enough to believe coronavirus title fears' - Klopp
'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win
Arteta: This doesn’t make up for Europa League exit
Lampard: They have become human for one game
Klopp on Watford defeat: 'We were just not good enough'