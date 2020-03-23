Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers

Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers
5 views | 01:36
Euro Papers

Just now

Chelsea are ready to pull out all the stops to sign in-demand Porto star Alex Telles but they’ll have to beat off competition from Barcelona.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos