VIDEO - Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers5 views • Just now
Barca look to Premier League star to shore up defence - Euro Papers3,905 views • 23 hours ago
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers4,843 views • 21/03/2020 at 21:12
'United to gazump Liverpool and sign Coutinho' - Euro Papers6,072 views • 20/03/2020 at 13:37
United and City 'ready to battle as Saul contract talks collapse' - Euro Papers2,637 views • 19/03/2020 at 12:57
Arsenal 'name price' for Barca target Aubameyang - Euro Papers5,543 views • 18/03/2020 at 14:11
Barca hatch new plan to snare Neymar – Euro Papers739 views • 17/03/2020 at 16:54
Ronaldo to stay at Juve until he's beyond 39!? - Euro Papers3,052 views • 16/03/2020 at 15:00
Mahrez has a French admirer - Euro Papers3,893 views • 15/03/2020 at 14:00
More videos
Wiggins: Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Olympic team
Barca look to Premier League star to shore up defence - Euro Papers
Why Ronaldinho spent his 40th birthday in prison
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers
'It seems like we go from one disaster to another' – Ivan Rakitic reflects on Croatian earthquake
'Unprecedented' events force Australian withdrawal from Tokyo 2020