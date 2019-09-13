Football > Transfers

Christian Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers

Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers
Christian Eriksen had his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, but it now appears that the wantaway Tottenham midfielder will find a new home at Juventus in January.
