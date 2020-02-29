VIDEO - Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers28 views • Just now
Arsenal after Atleti star... but are they being played? - Euro Papers2,676 views • 21 hours ago
Real serious about Barca summer target... and they have a plan! - Euro Papers3,502 views • 27/02/2020 at 13:31
'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers4,771 views • 26/02/2020 at 13:19
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers3,986 views • 25/02/2020 at 13:48
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,698 views • 24/02/2020 at 14:08
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers11,723 views • 23/02/2020 at 13:34
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,221 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,935 views • 21/02/2020 at 20:07
More videos