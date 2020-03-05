'Dortmund name price for Sancho with United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers

VIDEO - 'Dortmund name price for Jadon Sancho with Manchester United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
15 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago
Euro Papers
'Dortmund name price for Sancho with United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers342 views • 6 minutes ago
Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers3,654 views • 23 hours ago
Barcelona plot five major signings to help 'alone' Messi - Euro Papers6,566 views • 03/03/2020 at 13:29
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers4,997 views • 02/03/2020 at 14:17
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?4,056 views • 01/03/2020 at 23:49
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers3,069 views • 29/02/2020 at 11:43
Arsenal after Atleti star... but are they being played? - Euro Papers2,866 views • 28/02/2020 at 14:21
Real serious about Barca summer target... and they have a plan! - Euro Papers3,587 views • 27/02/2020 at 13:31
'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers4,866 views • 26/02/2020 at 13:19
More videos
Watch Mbappe score incredible solo goal against Lyon
'I like to be crazy' - Guardiola responds to Aguero's joke after FA Cup win
'Amazing' - Young wins Stage 5 of Tour de Taiwan
'Dier did something we cannot do' - Mourinho on altercation with fan
Lampard: 'We are not Chelsea of Hazard, Terry or Drogba'
Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers