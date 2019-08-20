Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Eduardo Camavinga: Premier League giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers

Prem giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers
1,669 views | 01:31
Euro Papers

13 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Eduardo Camavinga is atrracting interest from a host of European clubs after the 16-year-old played a starring role in Rennes' 2-1 win over PSG on Sunday.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos