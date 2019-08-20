Prem giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers

VIDEO - Eduardo Camavinga: Premier League giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
13 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Prem giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers1,669 views • 4 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers7,725 views • 21 hours ago
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers6,057 views • 18/08/2019 at 12:58
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers6,579 views • 17/08/2019 at 14:52
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers5,609 views • 16/08/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: 'Super club' approach for Sancho confirmed by Dortmund5,814 views • 15/08/2019 at 12:39
Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out11,061 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:36
Barcelona unleash special agents to sign Neymar - Euro Papers6,191 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:39
Euro Papers - Why Icardi's image rights and wife hold key to transfer frenzy6,232 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Murray beaten by Sandgren in latest match of comeback
Solskjaer: I've no problem with two penalty takers
Euro Papers: Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers
Coutinho: Big pressure to fill Robben's boots at Bayern
‘Breathless stuff!’ - Lutsenko snatches overall glory as Hoelgaard takes first win
Balotelli: My mum cried when I told her about Brescia move