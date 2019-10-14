Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford options

Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options
2,537 views | 01:52
Euro Papers

30 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Lautaro Martinez have all been linked to Barcelona with a new report that the club are looking to sign a 'new number nine'.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos