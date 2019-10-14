Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford options
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
30 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options2,537 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barca end bid to re-sign Neymar6,551 views • 11/10/2019 at 12:49
Euro Papers: Real Madrid plan January swoop for Eriksen6,004 views • 10/10/2019 at 14:10
Messi feared Neymar would join Real Madrid... and he still could - Euro Papers7,862 views • 09/10/2019 at 13:51
Euro Papers: Why enough is enough for Bale8,618 views • 08/10/2019 at 13:23
Euro Papers: United get big boost over Milinkovic-Savic summer steal9,152 views • 07/10/2019 at 12:46
Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation8,394 views • 05/10/2019 at 12:52
Barca plan move for 'new Iniesta' - Euro Papers7,571 views • 04/10/2019 at 13:45
Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder8,386 views • 03/10/2019 at 13:11
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I've got nothing to prove and nothing to lose' - O'Sullivan on upcoming season
'It was huge' - O'Sullivan remembers winning World Championship
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title
"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier