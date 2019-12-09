Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu opens door for Pep Guardiola return

Euro Papers: Barca president opens door for Pep return
48 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Josep Maria Bartomeu has told media that the door is always open to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona sparking rumours the Manchester City manager could return to the Spanish club.
