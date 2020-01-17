VIDEO - Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes 'goes on strike to force United move' - but will it work?
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
16 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes 'goes on strike to force United move' - but will it work?2,933 views • 5 minutes ago
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers9,076 views • Yesterday at 13:35
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers6,314 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:33
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers4,240 views • 14/01/2020 at 14:57
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers9,902 views • 13/01/2020 at 12:49
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,660 views • 12/01/2020 at 13:22
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,770 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers7,305 views • 10/01/2020 at 10:59
Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers3,597 views • 09/01/2020 at 15:24
More videos
Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage
Australian Open: Konta opens up on knee injury and targets full fitness
Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)
AO Stories: Cash heartbreak at the Australian Open