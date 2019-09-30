Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Gerard Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona

Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona
3,058 views | 01:30
Euro Papers

Just now

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is in doubt after some revealing remarks from Gerard Pique, according to a report from Spain.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos