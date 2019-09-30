Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Gerard Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona3,058 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barca perform sudden U-turn on midfield target7,802 views • 27/09/2019 at 13:19
Euro Papers: Desperate United target 'star strike duo'8,705 views • 26/09/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: Man Utd rival Juventus for ‘new Pirlo’7,721 views • 25/09/2019 at 14:04
Euro Papers: Solskjaer sacking = Pogba move to Real18,155 views • 24/09/2019 at 12:43
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers7,426 views • 23/09/2019 at 13:40
Euro Papers - Madrid supremo Perez ready to sack Zidane and bring in another ex-Real midfield star14,738 views • 20/09/2019 at 15:29
Barca join Man Utd in race for striking sensation Haaland - Euro Papers9,678 views • 19/09/2019 at 12:50
Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer9,457 views • 18/09/2019 at 12:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies
‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win
Asher-Smith sets national record to clinch world silver behind Fraser-Pryce
Wiggins podcast: Favourite moments of 2019 season - 'It's what cycling's all about!'
Ask Brad Live: 'Were you driven by money?', 'Do you use beard oil?'
Shock Pedersen win sparks ecstatic scenes in Denmark camp