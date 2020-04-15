Euro Papers: Klopp meeting with Werner delayed

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Jurgen Klopp meeting with Timo Werner delayed
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
9 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Klopp meeting with Werner delayed19 views • Just now
Liverpool to use Real Madrid’s own money to beat them to Mbappe signing – Euro Papers5,021 views • 21 hours ago
'Real to sign Haaland in 2020, Mbappe in 2021' - Euro Papers3,609 views • 13/04/2020 at 12:52
Juventus set to rival Arsenal for Ceballos - Euro Papers2,678 views • 12/04/2020 at 19:08
La Liga giants make Kane their primary target4,360 views • 11/04/2020 at 14:42
Who wins the Havertz race, Bayern or Liverpool? - Euro Papers3,196 views • 10/04/2020 at 14:02
Everton could play key role in ‘Operation Neymar’ – Euro Papers4,682 views • 09/04/2020 at 14:22
Liverpool 'target defender who was kicked by ref' – Euro Papers2,481 views • 08/04/2020 at 13:16
Messi 'not forbidden' for Inter, tipped to make summer switch - Euro Papers3,561 views • 07/04/2020 at 12:30
More videos
‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’
Are Arsenal fans to blame for Xhaka and Mustafi failings?
Liverpool to use Real Madrid’s own money to beat them to Mbappe signing – Euro Papers
'Real to sign Haaland in 2020, Mbappe in 2021' - Euro Papers
Social Garage: Tommy Bridewell plays Mastermind, tries to draw rival
'Wow!' - Judd Trump's best shots of the season