Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder

Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder
4,136 views | 01:32
Euro Papers

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal, Juventus and Inter in the race to sign 18-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai after facing the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder on Wednesday night.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos