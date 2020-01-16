Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Manchester United target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer

Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers
3,385 views | 01:26
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers, Manchester United finally close in on an actual signing!
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos