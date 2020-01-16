Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Manchester United target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers3,385 views • Just now
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers5,988 views • 24 hours ago
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers4,195 views • 14/01/2020 at 14:57
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers9,771 views • 13/01/2020 at 12:49
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,656 views • 12/01/2020 at 13:22
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,755 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers7,291 views • 10/01/2020 at 10:59
Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers3,589 views • 09/01/2020 at 15:24
David Beckham in race to sign Gareth Bale - Euro Papers1,356 views • 08/01/2020 at 13:24
More videos
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
When Hewitt survived an incredible late-night classic
Fernando Alonso rolls car in spectacular dune crash at Dakar
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob