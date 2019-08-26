Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Manchester United to flog flop Fred to Fiorentina for £22m loss

United to flog flop to Italy for £22m loss - Euro Papers
3,611 views | 01:31
Euro Papers

29 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Manchester United are reportedly set to sell one of their big flops, Fred, to Fiorentina for just £30m, making a huge loss on their big signing in the process.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos