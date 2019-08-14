Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out

Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out
4,067 views | 01:01
Euro Papers

13 minutes agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Luka Jovic is apparently available to leave Real Madrid on loan – despite only arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in June.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos