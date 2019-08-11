Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal

Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal
183 views | 01:15
Euro Papers

Just now

Neymar wants to go to Barcelona but PSG want to do business with Real Madrid. Is it about to get messy at the Paris club? Euro Papers investigates.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos