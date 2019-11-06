Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland

VIDEO - Euro Papers - Real Madrid and Barcelona to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Erling Haaland
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland2,783 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent4,605 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list8,302 views • 04/11/2019 at 12:56
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers20,307 views • 03/11/2019 at 15:49
Euro Papers: Zlatan close to shock Serie A move6,541 views • 02/11/2019 at 15:07
Man Utd v Barcelona for £100m-rated Inter striker - Euro Papers10,499 views • 01/11/2019 at 14:15
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers6,940 views • 31/10/2019 at 12:32
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah6,663 views • 30/10/2019 at 14:12
Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers3,877 views • 29/10/2019 at 12:14
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list
'Number six sounds good' - Hamilton delighted to win world title again
Careful! - Spectator badly misjudges seating position
De Jong: Barca are not a bad team, soon it will be a lot better
Bellerin: Xhaka made a mistake but the dressing room backs him