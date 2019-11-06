Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers - Real Madrid and Barcelona to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Erling Haaland

Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers, Marca report that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the hunt for Red Bull Salzburg's striking sensation Erling Haaland.
