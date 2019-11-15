Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails

Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails
2,127 views | 01:12
Euro Papers

Just now

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Erling Braut Haaland, but have a pretty respectable Plan B if it doesn't come off...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos