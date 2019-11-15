VIDEO - Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails2,127 views • Just now
Where's Willian going? - Euro Papers5,055 views • Yesterday at 13:21
PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers6,763 views • 13/11/2019 at 12:46
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers9,133 views • 12/11/2019 at 14:51
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers24,132 views • 11/11/2019 at 13:49
'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers5,969 views • 09/11/2019 at 13:34
Pogba’s Insta comment sparks Juventus joy - Euro Papers11,009 views • 08/11/2019 at 12:53
Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers13,002 views • 07/11/2019 at 13:22
Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland5,675 views • 06/11/2019 at 13:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life
Federer after beating Djokovic: It was a good day for tennis
Southgate: The whole dressing room 'disappointed' with Gomez boos
Trump flukes blue off SEVEN cushions
Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Federer
Abraham: 'Unacceptable' for England fans to boo Gomez