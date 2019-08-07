VIDEO - Euro Papers - Which Premier League midfielder are Real Madrid going to sign?
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers - Which Premier League midfielder are Real Madrid going to sign?view • Just now
Euro Papers: United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’8,385 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble5,833 views • 05/08/2019 at 15:03
Euro Papers: Van De Beek 'hours away' from Madrid move4,581 views • 04/08/2019 at 15:01
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s nemesis Jose Mourinho stops Real Madrid deal12,909 views • 03/08/2019 at 16:44
Euro Papers: Real Madrid turn to Plan VDB as Pogba deal stalls6,260 views • 02/08/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Inter to hijack United's Dybala deal6,114 views • 01/08/2019 at 13:18
Euro Papers: Barca 'launch final assault' for Neymar7,303 views • 31/07/2019 at 13:52
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer5,733 views • 30/07/2019 at 13:35
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line
Predicting the Premier League table… in 65 seconds
Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 4
Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 4
Dani Alves given rapturous reception at Sao Paulo unveiling
Euro Papers: United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’