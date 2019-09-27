Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news - Barcelona perform sudden U-turn on midfield target - Euro Papers

Euro Papers: Barca perform sudden U-turn on midfield target
2,876 views | 01:27
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers there is news of a sudden U-turn from Barcelona.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos