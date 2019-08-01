Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news - Euro Papers: Inter Milan to hijack Manchester United's Paulo Dybala deal

Euro Papers: Inter to hijack United's Dybala deal
view | 01:38
Euro Papers

Just now

Get ready for this summer's centre-forward merry-go-round. Inter Milan are ready to hijack Manchester United's Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal, as Mauro Icardi eyes up a move to Juventus.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos