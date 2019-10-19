Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news - Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch €100m-plus-star assault for Pogba

Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch €100m-plus-superstar assault for Pogba
1,498 views | 01:18
Euro Papers

Just now

Real Madrid are determined to land Paul Pogba once again, and are ready to make a massive offer for the Manchester United star.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos