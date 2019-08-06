Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news - Wayne Rooney on Derby County role: 'Firstly I'm a player'

Rooney on Derby role: 'Firstly I'm a player'
12 views | 00:49
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Wayne Rooney stressed that when he joins Derby County he will be a player first and foremost.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos