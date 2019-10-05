Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football transfer news - Son Heung-min linked with Napoli move

Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation
3,284 views | 01:03
Euro Papers

Just now

Tottenham star Son Heung-min has been linked with a move to Napoli... by his own agent.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos