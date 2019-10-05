Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation

VIDEO - Football transfer news - Son Heung-min linked with Napoli move
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation3,284 views • Just now
Barca plan move for 'new Iniesta' - Euro Papers6,755 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder8,155 views • 03/10/2019 at 13:11
Euro Papers: Arsenal to replace Ozil with Odegaard8,676 views • 02/10/2019 at 13:05
Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward7,464 views • 01/10/2019 at 14:09
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona16,060 views • 30/09/2019 at 14:03
Euro Papers: Barca perform sudden U-turn on midfield target7,858 views • 27/09/2019 at 13:19
Euro Papers: Desperate United target 'star strike duo'8,744 views • 26/09/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: Man Utd rival Juventus for ‘new Pirlo’7,747 views • 25/09/2019 at 14:04
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Barca plan move for 'new Iniesta' - Euro Papers
WATCH - Katarina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world
Johnson-Thompson pinpoints confidence and lack of injuries as key factors
Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder
Yevgeniy Gidich sprints to victory on CRO race
Klopp: Liverpool performance 'didn't make any sense'