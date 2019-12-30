Football > Transfers

Erling Braut Haaland's first words after signing for Dortmund

Haaland's first words after signing for Dortmund
19-year-old striker Erling Haaland gives his first words after signing for Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg after meeting his £17.1m buyout clause.
