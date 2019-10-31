Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers

Football video - Euro Papers: Arsenal and Spurs battle Italians for ‘next Jordi Alba’
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers2,122 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah6,242 views • 22 hours ago
Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers3,777 views • 29/10/2019 at 12:14
‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation8,730 views • 28/10/2019 at 14:39
Euro Papers: Is ‘furious’ Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid switch?8,525 views • 27/10/2019 at 15:32
'United in hot pursuit for Muller... but Inter want him too' - Euro Papers5,370 views • 25/10/2019 at 13:02
Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern in January - Euro Papers11,957 views • 24/10/2019 at 12:38
Mourinho in regular contact with Euro giants... and it's NOT Real Madrid - Euro Papers12,425 views • 23/10/2019 at 12:59
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers7,855 views • 22/10/2019 at 12:50
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Magical snooker’ – Bingham roars back to crush Selby
Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’
'You won’t see that very often!' – Bingham gets very lucky
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets
Lampard praises Rashford’s ‘stunning strike’
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah