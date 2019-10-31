Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Arsenal and Spurs battle Italians for ‘next Jordi Alba’

Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers
2,122 views | 01:16
Euro Papers

Just now

Arsenal and Tottenham are among four sides battling it out for the ‘next Jordi Alba’, according to a report from Portugal.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos