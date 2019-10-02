Euro Papers: Arsenal to replace Ozil with Odegaard

Football video - Euro Papers: Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil with Martin Odegaard
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
6 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Arsenal to replace Ozil with Odegaard2,955 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward6,853 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona15,676 views • 30/09/2019 at 14:03
Euro Papers: Barca perform sudden U-turn on midfield target7,851 views • 27/09/2019 at 13:19
Euro Papers: Desperate United target 'star strike duo'8,736 views • 26/09/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: Man Utd rival Juventus for ‘new Pirlo’7,731 views • 25/09/2019 at 14:04
Euro Papers: Solskjaer sacking = Pogba move to Real18,186 views • 24/09/2019 at 12:43
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers7,456 views • 23/09/2019 at 13:40
Euro Papers - Madrid supremo Perez ready to sack Zidane and bring in another ex-Real midfield star14,778 views • 20/09/2019 at 15:29
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward
Pochettino 'very, very, very disappointed' with Spurs thrashing
Kovac: 'London loves me' after 'unique win' over Tottenham
Noah Lyles comes out on top in heated 200 meter final
The Jumping Nations Cup final – who will claim a place at Tokyo 2020?
Muktar Edris wins 5000m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen collapses