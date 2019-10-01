Football video - Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward3,100 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona12,864 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: Barca perform sudden U-turn on midfield target7,838 views • 27/09/2019 at 13:19
Euro Papers: Desperate United target 'star strike duo'8,723 views • 26/09/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: Man Utd rival Juventus for ‘new Pirlo’7,728 views • 25/09/2019 at 14:04
Euro Papers: Solskjaer sacking = Pogba move to Real18,172 views • 24/09/2019 at 12:43
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers7,450 views • 23/09/2019 at 13:40
Euro Papers - Madrid supremo Perez ready to sack Zidane and bring in another ex-Real midfield star14,764 views • 20/09/2019 at 15:29
Barca join Man Utd in race for striking sensation Haaland - Euro Papers9,679 views • 19/09/2019 at 12:50
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I'm in the history books' - Warholm wins 400m hurdles
‘Linesman’s flag distracted us’ – Solskjaer on Arsenal’s VAR goal
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona
Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies
‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win
Is Mesut Ozil being phased out? - the fans view