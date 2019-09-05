Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Emre Can seethes at Juventus after Champions League snub

Euro Papers: Emre Can seethes at Juventus after Champions League snub
1,786 views | 01:27
Euro Papers

9 minutes agoUpdated

Emre Can is the focus of the Italian press on Thursday after he was snubbed from Juventus’ 22-man Champions League squad.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos