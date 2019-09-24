Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking = Paul Pogba move to Real Madrid

Euro Papers: Solskjaer sacking = Pogba move to Real
8,910 views | 01:49
Euro Papers

38 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

Reports from Spain suggest that the only thing stopping Paul Pogba moving to Real Madrid is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being Manchester United boss - and that could very soon change...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos