Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble

Football video - Euro Papers: ‘Paul Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble2,196 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Van De Beek 'hours away' from Madrid move4,329 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s nemesis Jose Mourinho stops Real Madrid deal12,521 views • 03/08/2019 at 16:44
Euro Papers: Real Madrid turn to Plan VDB as Pogba deal stalls6,208 views • 02/08/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Inter to hijack United's Dybala deal6,072 views • 01/08/2019 at 13:18
Euro Papers: Barca 'launch final assault' for Neymar7,278 views • 31/07/2019 at 13:52
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer5,713 views • 30/07/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,733 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:55
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m7,244 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Viviani powers to impressive finish in RideLondon
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash
'Could be the first, might be the last!' - Dowsett reflects on KOM jersey
Euro Papers: Van De Beek 'hours away' from Madrid move
Guardiola fumes at City's FIFA award shortlist snub