Football video - Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just nowUpdated
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint3,381 views • Just now
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers8,708 views • 21 hours ago
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers5,578 views • 15/09/2019 at 15:28
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy6,204 views • 14/09/2019 at 14:10
Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers5,255 views • 13/09/2019 at 13:01
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle10,876 views • 12/09/2019 at 14:05
Chelsea to launch £35m move for Algerian right-back in January? - Euro Papers7,526 views • 11/09/2019 at 15:04
Dybala battle to resume in January – Euro Papers4,109 views • 10/09/2019 at 13:33
Real turn to Eriksen as Pogba hopes fade - Euro Papers5,507 views • 09/09/2019 at 13:27
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City are best team in the world
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win