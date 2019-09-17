Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint

Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint
3,381 views | 01:05
Euro Papers

Just nowUpdated

Paul Pogba’s brother has spoken about the Manchester United star’s future, fuelling more talk of a switch to Real Madrid.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos