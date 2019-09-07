Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Rangers in talks with legendary Italian midfielder

Euro Papers: Rangers in talks with legendary Italian midfielder
2,376 views | 01:12
Euro Papers

2 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Rangers are in a three-team race to sign an Italian midfield superstar…
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos