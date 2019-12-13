Football video - Gerard Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just nowUpdated
Euro Papers
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers3,527 views • Just now
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers2,897 views • Yesterday at 11:59
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers5,391 views • 11/12/2019 at 12:31
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers2,954 views • 10/12/2019 at 13:54
Euro Papers: Barca president opens door for Pep return6,905 views • 09/12/2019 at 15:05
Pogba 2020? How the midfielder's contract holds key to Real move - Euro Papers5,664 views • 08/12/2019 at 13:42
Haaland available for just €20m… but that's BAD news for Man Utd – Euro Papers5,720 views • 06/12/2019 at 14:17
Ed Woodward ready to pay big to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Jadon Sancho signing – Euro Papers5,335 views • 05/12/2019 at 12:12
Juve target Bellerin as part of double Prem swoop - Euro Papers5,111 views • 04/12/2019 at 13:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century
'Look at the time!' - Weirer takes Sprint victory in Austria
WATCH - Higgins notches historic 776th century
Highlights: Wierer wins second Sprint in a row