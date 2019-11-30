'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers

Football video - 'Juventus to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers2,716 views • Just now
'New Arsenal boss to get £36m Real star as present' - Euro Papers10,414 views • 21 hours ago
New development reignites Real bid for Haaland - Euro Papers4,171 views • 28/11/2019 at 12:43
United want 'new Totti' in Roma transfer shuffle - Euro Papers5,615 views • 27/11/2019 at 13:07
Zidane and Hazard defy PSG warning to continue Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe - Euro Papers7,845 views • 26/11/2019 at 15:04
Pogba 'has played last game for United' as €150m exit looms - Euro Papers14,590 views • 25/11/2019 at 12:05
Man Utd, Liverpool, Barca to miss out on Haaland? - Euro Papers8,239 views • 24/11/2019 at 12:47
Spanish giants chase new Arsenal captain Aubameyang - Euro Papers5,471 views • 22/11/2019 at 14:13
Euro Papers: Jose offers Bale a Spurs 'escape route' as flag fury grows7,878 views • 21/11/2019 at 13:55
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays too fast for the referee
'Brilliant' - Niskanen beats Klaebo to delight fans in Ruka
Lee wins gold at home in Hong Kong World Cup sprint final
'Absolutely horrible' - Mach walks away from crash at high speed in Ruka
Mourinho: Offer me any job in the world and I wouldn't leave Tottenham