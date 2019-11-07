Football > Transfers

Football video - Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers

Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers
5,829 views | 01:23
Euro Papers

11 minutes ago

Liverpool have money to burn next summer and that’s bad news for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, according to a report from Spain…
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos