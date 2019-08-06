Football video - Manchester United gazump Tottenham in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Frank Lampard’2,953 views • Just now
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble5,492 views • 21 hours ago
Euro Papers: Van De Beek 'hours away' from Madrid move4,509 views • 04/08/2019 at 15:01
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s nemesis Jose Mourinho stops Real Madrid deal12,839 views • 03/08/2019 at 16:44
Euro Papers: Real Madrid turn to Plan VDB as Pogba deal stalls6,234 views • 02/08/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Inter to hijack United's Dybala deal6,100 views • 01/08/2019 at 13:18
Euro Papers: Barca 'launch final assault' for Neymar7,292 views • 31/07/2019 at 13:52
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer5,725 views • 30/07/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,742 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:55
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Trump downs Donaldson in China
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble
WATCH - Viviani powers to impressive finish in RideLondon
Maguire: You dream of walking out at Old Trafford
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash