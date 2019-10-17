Football > Transfers

Football video - Manchester United v Tottenham for star midfielder Denis Zakaria - Euro Papers

Euro Papers: United v Tottenham for star midfielder Zakaria
2,785 views | 01:36
Euro Papers

Just now

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to sign young midfielder Denis Zakaria but Tottenham are also in the mix, along with other top clubs.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos