Football > Transfers

Football video - Manchester United want 'new Francesco Totti' in Roma transfer shuffle - Euro Papers

United want 'new Totti' in Roma transfer shuffle - Euro Papers
2,526 views | 01:34
Euro Papers

20 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Manchester United are targeting signing the 'new Francesco Totti' in a transfer shuffle with Roma involving Chris Smalling, according to reports in Italy.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos