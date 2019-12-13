Football > Transfers

Football video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Mason Greenwood to Wayne Rooney

Solskjaer compares Greenwood to Rooney
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Mason Greenwood after his starring role in the 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.
