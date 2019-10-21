Football > Transfers

Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers
Euro Papers

17 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Pep Guardiola has been lined up as the next leader of political party Junts per Catalunya, according to reports in Spain, meaning the 48-year-old could leave his role as Manchester City manager.
